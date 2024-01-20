Left Menu

Manipur: Strike disrupts normal life across Imphal valley

The Joint Action Committee JAC, comprising leaders of civil society organisations, has called the strike that began at 5 am.The village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipurs Kangpokpi district on January 17, officials had said.Markets and other business establishments remained closed in Imphal valley, while public transport services did not operate.

Manipur: Strike disrupts normal life across Imphal valley
Normal life was disrupted across Manipur's Imphal valley on Saturday due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer. The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising leaders of civil society organisations, has called the strike that began at 5 am.

The village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on January 17, officials had said.

Markets and other business establishments remained closed in Imphal valley, while public transport services did not operate. Attendance in offices was also reportedly thin. No untoward incident has been reported so far, a police officer said.

The hill districts, however, were not affected by the strike.

''We had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh in connection with the killing. However, there has been no response from the government..." the JAC claimed in a statement.

The committee has demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the killing.

