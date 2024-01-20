Left Menu

ICICI Bank net profit jumps 25.7 pc to Rs 11,053 cr in Q3

Its provisions came down to Rs 1,049.37 crore from the Rs 2,257.44 crore in the year-ago period, helping the profit growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:11 IST
ICICI Bank net profit jumps 25.7 pc to Rs 11,053 cr in Q3
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Bank on Saturday said its consolidated net profit for the December quarter jumped 25.7 per cent to Rs 11,052.60 crore, up from Rs 8,792.42 crore. The second largest private sector lender posted a 23.6 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 10,272 crore.

The bank's core net interest income was up 13.4 per cent to Rs 18,678 crore, on the back of net interest margin narrowing to 4.43 per cent and the domestic advances growth coming at 18.8 per cent.

The bank's other income grew 19.8 per cent to Rs 5,975 crore during the reporting quarter. Its provisions came down to Rs 1,049.37 crore from the Rs 2,257.44 crore in the year-ago period, helping the profit growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024