Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Jan. 29 - statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Pakistan on Jan 29, the foreign ministry said on Monday, following tit-for-tat strikes in the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years.
The countries will swap ambassadors and resume normal relations on Jan 26, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
