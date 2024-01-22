Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Jan. 29 - statement

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Pakistan on Jan 29, the foreign ministry said on Monday, following tit-for-tat strikes in the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years.

The countries will swap ambassadors and resume normal relations on Jan 26, the ministry added.

