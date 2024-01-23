Left Menu

H&M removes school uniform ad in Australia after complaints it sexualized children

Clothing brand H&M apologised for and removed a school uniform advertisement in Australia after social media users complained that it sexualised children, reported CNN.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:02 IST
H&M removes school uniform ad in Australia after complaints it sexualized children
H&M removes school uniform ad in Australia after complaints it sexualized children (Image: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Clothing brand H&M apologised for and removed a school uniform advertisement in Australia after social media users complained that it sexualised children, reported CNN. "We have removed this ad," the Sweden-headquartered clothing giant was quoted as saying in the CNN report. "We are deeply sorry for the offense this has caused and we are looking into how we present campaigns going forward."

The original ad which was removed, reportedly featured two elementary schoolgirls dressed in school uniform, with the slogan "Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion." Some social media users called it "creepy", while some termed it "disturbing," and a section of people recalled their own stories about "being ogled" while still at school, the CNN news report said.

Australian writer Melinda Tankard Reist, who says her work addresses sexualization and the harms of pornography, was among the first on social media to oppose the ad. "Little schoolgirls generally don't want to 'turn heads.' The large numbers I engage with in schools want to be left alone to learn and have fun and not draw unwanted attention to their appearance," she posted on X, as per the news report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024