Ambrey says it aware of two explosions sighted offshore Yemen's Zubair island -advisory note

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday that it is aware of two explosions sighted offshore Yemen's Zubair island.

Following the sightings, a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier, which used to be listed as Bermuda-owned, stopped AIS transmissions, Ambrey added in an advisory note. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and yomna Ehab; Editing by Leslie Adler)

