Ambrey says it aware of two explosions sighted offshore Yemen's Zubair island -advisory note
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-02-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 02:28 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday that it is aware of two explosions sighted offshore Yemen's Zubair island.
Following the sightings, a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier, which used to be listed as Bermuda-owned, stopped AIS transmissions, Ambrey added in an advisory note. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and yomna Ehab; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
