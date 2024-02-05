Alfa Hockey signs the next gen hockey players like Mumtaz Khan, Uttam Singh, Tahir Ali, Mahima Tete, Neelam Nagpal and more

Left Menu

ALFA Hockey an industry-leading manufacturer of field hockey sticks and accessories announced that it has signed India's next gen hockey players. The brand has roped in Mumtaz Khan, Mahima Tete and Neelam Nagpal from the junior women's players and Uttam Singh and Tahir Ali from the junior men's team.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:34 IST
With a keen eye in the future, the brand believes in working and supporting the youth hockey players. The focus is also to promote the game at the grassroot level. Alfa Hockey also has more than 60% of senior team members both in men's and women's using their products. Talking about the same CEO of Alfa Hockey, Jitin Mahajan said, "Being a make in India company, we want to grow the sport of Hockey in India and take it back to its glorious year and for that we will leave no stone unturned. The youngsters are the future of the sport and we want to start supporting them from their junior journey rather than waiting for them to debut in the senior team, this will not only boost their morale and help them perform better but also reach out to wider audiences who are looking to take up hockey as a profession."

Mumtaz Khan who was named FIH Women's Rising Star of the Year last year said, "Alfa Hockey in a way represents the history of India hockey. They have been part of many players who have become legends today and I feel honoured to be a part of their journey." Uttam Singh of the junior men's team says, "This will surely boost my morale to work hard and not only make India proud but also the brand. I hope this association goes a long way and I am proud to be part of the Alfa Hockey team."

