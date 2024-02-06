Left Menu

Diplomacy underway to provide Yemen's Houthis with 'climb down' -US official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:33 IST
Diplomacy underway to provide Yemen's Houthis with 'climb down' -US official
  • Country:
  • United States

Diplomatic efforts are "being made to try and find a climb down for the Houthis that would enable (the) situation to improve and to move away from the kinetic aspect" of the Red Sea crisis, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Tuesday.

Lenderking, in recorded comments to the Middle East Institute, also said "we need to see serious de-escalation in Gaza" and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was working very hard on that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024