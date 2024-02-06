Diplomacy underway to provide Yemen's Houthis with 'climb down' -US official
Diplomatic efforts are "being made to try and find a climb down for the Houthis that would enable (the) situation to improve and to move away from the kinetic aspect" of the Red Sea crisis, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Tuesday.
Lenderking, in recorded comments to the Middle East Institute, also said "we need to see serious de-escalation in Gaza" and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was working very hard on that.
