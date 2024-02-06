US FAA chief says 'current system is not working' on Boeing MAX 9 safety

The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday the agency would post inspectors at Boeing, following a 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency, saying "the current system is not working." FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told lawmakers he would discuss safety issues with airline CEOs on Wednesday and repeated the need for more surveillance of Boeing and its key supplier Spirit AeroSystems which makes the 737 fuselage. "I certainly agree that the current system is not working, because it's not delivering safe aircraft," Whitaker said. "So we have to make changes to that."

Lawmakers and the flying public are pressing the U.S. regulator to heighten its scrutiny of Boeing, after a panel blew out mid-flight in January on a brand new Alaska Air jet. It is the second crisis involving the planemaker in recent years, after two crashes of MAX planes that killed 346 people. "My concern is that Boeing makes safe airplanes," Whitaker said. "If you don't have that safety culture, I think it's hard to make safe airplanes."

The FAA has about 20 inspectors at Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and six at Spirit in Wichita, Kansas, conducting a six-week audit, although that probe has not revealed any issues that require immediate action. Whitaker told the House Transportation and Infrastructure aviation subcommittee he anticipates keeping inspectors on the ground at the facilities after the audit for regular surveillance.

The FAA, acting after a cabin panel blew out during flight on a new Alaska Airlines MAX 9, took the unprecedented action of barring Boeing from expanding production of its 737 MAX until it addresses quality issues. Whitaker said the mid-air MAX 9 emergency raised two issues: what is wrong with the airplane and "what is wrong with the production at Boeing. There have been issues in the past. They don’t seem to be getting resolved so we feel like we need to have a heightened level of oversight."

Whitaker said an outside firm is reviewing a longstanding agency practice of delegating some certification tasks to Boeing, following a query on potential conflict of interest with the practice. "We’ve asked Mitre, our research firm, to give us options on delegation and where we might bring in a third party for example in quality control or quality assurance to make sure you have a neutral set of eyes on some of those issues," he said.

Whitaker declined to put a time frame on lifting the restriction. The FAA grounded 171 MAX 9 jets on Jan. 6, resulting in thousands of flight cancellations by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines. The grounding was lifted on Jan. 24 and the agency said on Monday that 94% of the jets have returned to service.

The FAA has come under scrutiny after a series of potentially catastrophic near-miss aviation safety incidents, persistent air traffic control staffing shortages and a January 2023 pilot messaging database outage that disrupted 11,000 flights. The agency has scrutinized Boeing's quality and other issues in recent years as it faced harsh criticism for its actions in the run-up to the MAX certification.

In 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $6.6 million in penalties after failing to comply with a 2015 safety agreement. Boeing last week said it was withdrawing a safety exemption request for the MAX 7 awaiting certification. Whitaker said on Tuesday that Boeing "did the right thing to pull back on their requests."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)