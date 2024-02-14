Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Organizes Conclave to Draw Out a Blue Print for 2047

NewsVoir Mira Bhayandar (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: The two-day dialogue 'Mira Bhayandar @2047' was organised by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on February 9th and 10th, 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Gaansamragyi Lata Mangeshkar Natya Gruha Auditorium. Over the two days, experts and dignitaries from various national and international fields provided guidance on topics like education, women empowerment, city branding, city safety, environment and health regarding the corporation's journey towards 2047.

The programme 'Mira Bhayandar @2047' was inaugurated on February 9th, 2024 at 10 am in the presence of NMRDA Municipal Commissioner Mr. Satishkumar Khadke, Vasai Virar Municipal Commissioner Mr. Anilkumar Pawar and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Mr. Sanjay Shripat Rao Khatkar. In the inaugural session, renowned author and speaker Arvind Jagtap spoke from a male perspective on women empowerment - if men change their perspective, there will be no need for women empowerment; women should also participate in decision-making. Jagtap also said, "If a husband cannot choose a pack of fenugreek seeds from the market, Don't ask him and vote." This was followed by sessions by Vinaya Shetty on digital empowerment of women, and Preethi Maroli on the role of women leaders. In the second session, marketing guru and TEDx speaker Mr. Tarun Singh Chouhan elaborated on the concept of sustainable city branding for urban development. The first day concluded with former Maharashtra DGP Mr D. Sivanandan explaining the concept of a safe city, drawing from his 26/11 experiences and time as Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The second day, February 10th, started with a cultural programme. Former Indian Foreign Secretary and Ambassador Dr. Dnyaneshwar Mule spoke about the environment and youth. In the afternoon session, former vice chancellor and Educationist of MGM University and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Dr. Sudhir Gavhane delivered a talk on the impact of technology on education. Renowned global education expert and TEDx speaker Mr. Francis Joseph also provided guidance on education policy reforms. The final session had renowned paediatrician, author and speaker Dr. Amol Annadate interact with the audience on the effectiveness of school-based health education programmes. MLAs Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain and former MLA Muzaffar Hussain also graced the event and appreciated the municipal corporation's novel initiative. In his concluding remarks, Municipal Commissioner Mr. Sanjay Shripat Rao Khatkar said this conference marked not the end, but only the beginning - documentation of learnings would be done for further action, and set goals would be evaluated yearly.

