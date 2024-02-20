Amit Pandey joins Orient Cables as CEO

VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 20: Orient Cables proudly announces the appointment of Amit Pandey as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), signifying a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on his expertise and experience to propel the company's growth to new heights. This decision aligns with Orient Cables' overarching strategy to fortify its market presence across a diverse range of cables, including Optical Fiber Cables, Power Cables, Networking Cables, CCTV Cables, Coaxial Cables, Control & Instrumentation Cables.

Pandey brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, notably serving as CEO and Board of Director at PINCAP, as well as prior to that holding the positions of COO and Board of Director at Exicom Tele Systems Ltd. His tenure as Senior Vice President at Tikona Infinet, where he oversaw Procurement, Supply Chain, HR, and Administration, underscores his multifaceted leadership capabilities. Beyond his corporate achievements, Pandey is renowned as a captivating public speaker, having delivered numerous TEDx talks and earning accolades, including 116 awards in India as well as abroad. Notably, he is also the only Indian brand ambassador of the Procurement League in the United States and sits on the corporate advisory boards of 4 universities and 3 colleges.

For the past decade, Pandey has been inspiring audiences through his engaging corporate talks & guest lectures at education institutes, earning him the moniker "Human Charger" for his ability to energize and inspire individuals to realize their full potential. His magnetic presence and empowering message resonate across professional and personal spheres, fostering confidence and ambition among his listeners. Commenting on his appointment, Pandey expresses his enthusiasm for joining Orient Cables, emphasizing a commitment to fostering overall organization growth with more focus on people's growth within the organization. He extends his gratitude to Orient Cables' leadership and board for entrusting him with this pivotal role.

Vipul Nagpal, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Cables, extends a warm welcome to Pandey, highlighting his role as a catalyst for positive change and inspiration within the company. Recognizing Pandey's unique leadership style and corporate acumen, Nagpal underscores his belief in Pandey's ability to steer Orient Cables toward continued success. Orient Cables, established in 2002, has emerged as a leading manufacturer and exporter of a wide array of cables, catering to diverse industries and applications. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and quality, the company has achieved a remarkable 35% compound annual growth rate since its inception.

Currently operating two state-of-the-art manufacturing units spanning 3 lakh square feet in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, Orient Cables is poised for further expansion with the imminent completion of a new facility slated for operation by June. Additionally, the company boasts a global presence, exporting its products to 15 countries and maintaining offices in the Middle East, Europe, and India. As Orient Cables embarks on its next phase of growth, Pandey's leadership promises to steer the company toward greater heights, leveraging its existing strengths while embracing new opportunities in the dynamic cable industry landscape.

