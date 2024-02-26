KZN committed to support Transnet Pipelines in implementing interventions

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is committed to supporting the Transnet Pipelines (TPL) in implementing interventions to address the challenges faced by the organisation.

KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, made the commitment during a meeting held with Transnet Pipelines Acting Chief Executive, Sibongiseni Khathi.

The focus of the meeting was to provide the Premier with a comprehensive understanding of TPL's operations, emphasising the strategic significance of the fuel pipeline in safeguarding energy supply.

TPL, an operating division of Transnet SOC Ltd, owns, manages and controls South Africa's network of 3 114 kilometres of high-pressure petroleum and gas pipeline network in South Africa. The meeting also familiarised the Premier with the upcoming capital projects scheduled for commencement in KwaZulu-Natal, specifically the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Richards Bay and TM1 Accumulator Tanks in Island View.

The two projects are poised to make a substantial economic impact in the province. During the engagement, held on Friday, Khathi presented the challenges related to fuel theft from the organisation’s pipelines and encroachments along the pipeline servitude.

Khathi also underscored the importance of securing necessary licenses and approvals, including Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) timeously for the upcoming projects.

“Building strong relationships with the KZN government is fundamental to our commitment to sustainable development and community engagement. The discussions were insightful, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for collaborative efforts to growing the economy of the region.

“TPL remains dedicated to fostering strong partnerships with key stakeholders, and the engagement with Dube-Ncube marks a significant step towards mutual understanding and cooperation,” Khathi said. The Premier said the collaborative spirit demonstrated during the meeting signifies a shared commitment to the success of TPL's operations and the realisation of the upcoming capital projects. “We have a vested interest in the resolution of these challenges because we appreciate that the province’s economic performance which translates to job creation and addressing unemployment, is determined by how well strategic entities like TPL operate,” Dube Ncube said.

The meeting formed part of several engagements undertaken by the Premier with various stakeholders in different sectors, ahead of the State of the Province Address (SOPA) to take place on 28 February 2024.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)