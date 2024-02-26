Adani Defence's ammunition, missiles complex inaugurated in Kanpur

In a landmark achievement for India's defence sector, two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles by Adani Defence and Aerospace, one of India's leading private sector defence manufacturers, were inaugurated on Monday. The unveiling of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike 'Operation Bandar', a historic operation by the Indian Air Force that was a testimony to India's strategic assertiveness over external threats.

These facilities, which are first of their kind in the private sector in India, will provide a significant impetus to the nation's self-reliance and technological advancement in defence, as per a company release. The facilities -- South Asia's largest -- were inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande in the presence of senior dignitaries from Ministry of Defence and the state government.

Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes. It will produce high-quality small, medium and large calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and police, the release stated.

The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25 per cent of India's annual requirement. "This is a moment of great pride. The facility is a testimony to Uttar Pradesh's transformation into an industrial powerhouse and our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Adani Defence and Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem," the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.

"It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating land. It will be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help in securing the nation," the chief minister said. Emphasizing the need for self-reliance in missiles and ammunition, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande said, "Recent geopolitical events have reemphasized the need for a reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict."

"Such large investments and willingness of Adani Defence and Aerospace to indigenize critical technologies have built confidence in the users to depend on Indian private industry for strategic military supplies. This complex is a major milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector," the Army chief said. Adani Defence and Aerospace is the flagship defence company of the Adani Group. It is also focused on developing and offering unique capabilities across the unmanned segment, counter drones, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies and cyber defence.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, said, "The establishment of these ammunition and missiles complexes represents a leap forward in our quest for self-reliance. With a planned investment of over Rs. 3,000 Crores, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector. It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly." The ammunition complex started operations in less than two years of its announcement by the Adani Group during the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit in 2022. An industry 4.0 facility, it has state of the art automation ensuring highest standards in quality, safety and reliability using artificial intelligence and data analytics. The facility will also house explosive handling facilities for missiles and precision-guided munitions. (ANI)

