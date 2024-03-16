Left Menu

Dream Sports Foundation Launches Upskilling, Education and Employment Program

Dream Sports Foundation has launched a new vertical for upskilling and education for stakeholders in the sporting ecosystem. The program aims to enable athletes, coaches and others in the sporting ecosystem with additional skills to achieve a dual target

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-03-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 11:53 IST
Dream Sports Foundation Launches Upskilling, Education and Employment Program
The Dream Sports Foundation have started a new workshop to help athletes, coaches and other stakeholders in the sporting ecosystem. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Dream Sports Foundation has launched a new vertical for upskilling and education for stakeholders in the sporting ecosystem. The program aims to enable athletes, coaches and others in the sporting ecosystem with additional skills to achieve a dual target:

1. Ensuring a steady stream of subject matter experts, skilled coaches, trainers and support staff 2. Creating a path for employment to incentivise Indians to think of sports as a career option.

Commenting on the launch, Bhavit Sheth, COO & Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports, "At Dream Sports Foundation, we help create a sporting ecosystem that nurtures more future champions. As part of this endeavor, we support elite athletes as well as identify new talent and provide them with a platform to succeed. As India aims to become a sporting superpower, there is a need to create world class subject matter experts for coaching and sports science. This is where, we believe, our new focus area for upskilling and education will play a big role." The upskilling and education initiative will create courses across a calendar year, with support from various partners to benefit current or former athletes, coaches, physical fitness, sports science professionals, and support staff. The pilot project has been launched, in collaboration with the International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM), for 160 beneficiaries under 2 modules in Mumbai-

1. Two groups of 30 coaches each nominated by Maharashtra Olympic Association 2. Two cohorts of 50 PE teachers each nominated by Mumbai Sports School Association (MSSA).

"We want to arm our coaches and support staff with skills in advanced methodologies, sports science, and technology which in turn will help in improving athlete performances. We believe that Sports Coaching is not a static profession and needs continual up-skilling and education. So we wish to help coaches and other stakeholders develop diverse skill sets and be better equipped to guide athletes through career transitions, offering valuable insights beyond the playing field," said Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder and Director of IISM. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024