US FAA weighs curbing new routes for United after safety incidents, Bloomberg reports

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is considering measures to curb growth at United Airlines, including preventing the carrier from adding new routes, following a series of safety incidents, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The regulator has discussed temporary actions it may take with the airline's leadership in recent days, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

United also may be barred from flying paying customers on newly delivered aircraft, the report said, citing the sources who asked not to be identified describing the closed discussions.

