BRIEF-US FAA Says Increasing Oversight Of United Airlines To Ensure That It Is Complying With Safety Regulations

* US FAA: INCREASING OVERSIGHT OF UNITED AIRLINES TO ENSURE THAT IT IS COMPLYING WITH SAFETY REGULATIONS

* US FAA: WILL ALSO INITIATE AN EVALUATION OF UNITED AIRLINES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF THE CERTIFICATE HOLDER EVALUATION PROGRAM * US FAA ON UNITED AIRLINES: CERTIFICATION ACTIVITIES IN PROCESS MAY BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE

* US FAA ON UNITED AIRLINES: FUTURE PROJECTS MAY BE DELAYED BASED ON FINDINGS FROM OVERSIGHT Further company coverage:

