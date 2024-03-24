BRIEF-US FAA Says Increasing Oversight Of United Airlines To Ensure That It Is Complying With Safety Regulations
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 03:02 IST
* US FAA: INCREASING OVERSIGHT OF UNITED AIRLINES TO ENSURE THAT IT IS COMPLYING WITH SAFETY REGULATIONS
* US FAA: WILL ALSO INITIATE AN EVALUATION OF UNITED AIRLINES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF THE CERTIFICATE HOLDER EVALUATION PROGRAM * US FAA ON UNITED AIRLINES: CERTIFICATION ACTIVITIES IN PROCESS MAY BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE
* US FAA ON UNITED AIRLINES: FUTURE PROJECTS MAY BE DELAYED BASED ON FINDINGS FROM OVERSIGHT Further company coverage:
