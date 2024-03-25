Left Menu

Euro zone bonds hold onto previous week's cen. bank inspired gains

Euro zone bond yields were around their lowest in over a week at the start of trading on Monday after a string of recent meetings by major central banks gave investors greater confidence that rate cuts will come by the middle of this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:05 IST
Euro zone bonds hold onto previous week's cen. bank inspired gains
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone bond yields were around their lowest in over a week at the start of trading on Monday after a string of recent meetings by major central banks gave investors greater confidence that rate cuts will come by the middle of this year. ** The main data releases this week are U.S. core PCE inflation due Friday, and flash CPI releases from Spain on Wednesday, and France and Italy on Friday.

** Germany's 10-year bond yield was flat on the day at 2.32%, a fraction off a one week low hit Friday. Yields move inversely to prices. ** The eurozone benchmark yield dropped 11.5 basis points (bps) last week, and is heading for its first monthly fall of 2023.

** Yields trended higher in January and February as traders pushed back expectations of substantial interest rate cuts until the middle of 2024. But several central bank meetings last week saw markets became more confident that cuts will come. ** The Federal Reserve kept rates steady but reiterated its projection that it would cut interest rates by 75 bps by the end of the year, the Bank of England said the economy was heading in the right direction for cuts, and, in Switzerland where inflation is lower, the Swiss National Bank surprised markets by reducing borrowing costs 25 bps.

** Italy's 10 year yield was around 1 bp higher at 3.65%, after a 6 bp fall last week. The closely watched spread between German and Italian yields was at 130 bps, up from a more than two year low of 115 bps in mid-March. ** Germany's two year yield was flat at 2.81% and Italy's two year yield was down two bps at 3.38%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024