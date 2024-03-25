Euro zone bonds hold onto previous week's cen. bank inspired gains

Euro zone bond yields were around their lowest in over a week at the start of trading on Monday after a string of recent meetings by major central banks gave investors greater confidence that rate cuts will come by the middle of this year. ** The main data releases this week are U.S. core PCE inflation due Friday, and flash CPI releases from Spain on Wednesday, and France and Italy on Friday.

** Germany's 10-year bond yield was flat on the day at 2.32%, a fraction off a one week low hit Friday. Yields move inversely to prices. ** The eurozone benchmark yield dropped 11.5 basis points (bps) last week, and is heading for its first monthly fall of 2023.

** Yields trended higher in January and February as traders pushed back expectations of substantial interest rate cuts until the middle of 2024. But several central bank meetings last week saw markets became more confident that cuts will come. ** The Federal Reserve kept rates steady but reiterated its projection that it would cut interest rates by 75 bps by the end of the year, the Bank of England said the economy was heading in the right direction for cuts, and, in Switzerland where inflation is lower, the Swiss National Bank surprised markets by reducing borrowing costs 25 bps.

** Italy's 10 year yield was around 1 bp higher at 3.65%, after a 6 bp fall last week. The closely watched spread between German and Italian yields was at 130 bps, up from a more than two year low of 115 bps in mid-March. ** Germany's two year yield was flat at 2.81% and Italy's two year yield was down two bps at 3.38%.

