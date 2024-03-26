Left Menu

DGCA defers implementation of revised flight duty norms for pilots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 23:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aviation watchdog DGCA has deferred the implementation of the revised flight duty norms for pilots that were to be effective from June 1, according to a senior official.

The new norms provide for more rest time for pilots and seek to alleviate pilot fatigue.

The latest decision comes less than two weeks after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airlines that the deadline for implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms will not be deferred.

The senior civil aviation ministry official on Tuesday said the revised FDTL norms have been deferred for some time to enable thorough consideration of all elements.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), comprising Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo, had written at least twice to the regulator seeking more time for implementation of the revised FDTL norms that were issued on January 8.

In a communication to the FIA earlier this month, the regulator said that airlines have to take all necessary steps to roll out the revised FDTL CAR with effect from June 1, 2024.

The revised norms provide for increased weekly rest time to 48 hours for pilots and limit the number of landings to two during night operations. Besides, the night hours for pilots will be extended to cover the period from midnight to 6 am whereas it was midnight to 5 am earlier.

Also, all airlines have to compulsorily submit quarterly fatigue reports, which ''should follow a non-punitive and confidentiality policy''.

