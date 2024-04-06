Left Menu

Kolkata Metro to begin special drives to stop section of commuters littering station premises

Metro Railways official social media handles are being used to spread the awareness messages, spokesperson Kausik Mitra said.Additionally, litter bins and bottle crusher machines have been installed at stations to encourage responsible disposal.Since the launch of the underwater Metro on March 15, reports of littering and defacing station interiors have prompted regular cleanliness drives by the officials.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:44 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Kolkata Metro is initiating special drives and enforcing fines to tackle the issue of daily commuters littering station premises, particularly in the newly inaugurated stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.

Despite the Metro's efforts to provide fast, affordable transportation and reduce pollution, a section of commuters have been littering the premises with plastic bottles, betel juice, and gutkha.

''Though the Metro is constantly thriving for providing fast, smooth and cheapest mode of transport to commuters, these commuters have been constantly making the premises untidy and filthy by throwing plastic bottles, spitting betel juices and gutkha specially in the newly inaugurated stretch of Green Line from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade,'' the Metro Railway said in a statement.

The special drive at both Green (Esplanade-Howrah Maidan and Sealdah-Sector Five) and blue lines (Dakshineswar-New Garia and New Garia-Ruby) is aimed at preventing ''any such nuisance activities on station premises in a firm manner,'' the statement added.

Special anti-littering squads have been formed to impose fines of Rs 500 on offenders, and awareness campaigns are being conducted through announcements, posters, counseling, and social media.

''Special awareness videos are also being played on all platform TVs at different Metro stations. Litter bins have been put up at different stations along with bottle crusher machines. Metro Railway's official social media handles are being used to spread the awareness messages,'' spokesperson Kausik Mitra said.

Additionally, litter bins and bottle crusher machines have been installed at stations to encourage responsible disposal.

Since the launch of the underwater Metro on March 15, reports of littering and defacing station interiors have prompted regular cleanliness drives by the officials.

