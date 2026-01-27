Mumbai's Metro Ambition: Connecting Two Airports

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee gave the green light to a significant 35-kilometer Metro project. Designed to link the bustling airports of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the project comes with an estimated price tag of over Rs 22,000 crore and includes 20 stations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has mandated swift land acquisition and approval processes, setting an ambitious deadline of three years for the completion of the project, which spans both underground and elevated tracks.

Alongside the Metro development, the committee approved multiple infrastructure projects, such as the Nashik city ring road and the upgrading of a highway in the Gadchiroli district, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

