MSRTA Union Claims CM's Delay in Approving File Stalls Bus Procurement Plan

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees' union leader on Thursday claimed the state-run undertaking's plan to buy 2,200 buses was stalled due to delay on the part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to sign the concerned file.

Addressing a press conference in the Congress' Tilak Bhavan office here, Shrirang Barge of the ST Karmachari Sangh said 10,000 of 15,600 buses in MSRTC's fleet were in deplorable condition and delay in signing the file has caused shortage of vehicles in the summer.

''Many of the buses in the fleet have run for more than 8.5 lakh kilometres. These are plagued by frequent breakdowns, which inconveniences passengers and staffers. Moreover, MSRTC's operating cost has increased by 1.5 per cent due to such buses,'' he said.

''As the chief minister has not signed the file pertaining to funds, the purchase of 2,200 buses has got stalled. Why hasn't the file been signed? It was sent to the CMO much before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into effect,'' he claimed.

As MSRTC chairman, the CM owes an explanation for this delay since it takes at least three months for new buses to arrive once a work order is placed, Barge added.

MSRTC has awarded a tender for hiring 5,150 e-buses from an EV manufacturing company, and as per the contract, it was supposed to supply 215 buses per month though only 20 mid-sized vehicles have come in so far, he further claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)