Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields headed for weekly fall after Powell comments, await US data

Italy's 10-year yield was 3 bps lower at 3.84%. The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields - a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the euro area’s most indebted countries - tightened by 1 bp to 131 bps.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:19 IST
Euro zone bond yields headed for weekly fall after Powell comments, await US data

Euro zone yields dropped on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data and were headed for a weekly fall after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested rate cuts remained on the table, soothing fears of a possible hike by the U.S. central bank. Money markets are pricing in 70 basis points (bps) of European Central Bank monetary easing in 2024 , and 39 bps for the Fed.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, fell 2.5 bps to 2.53% and was set to end the week 5 bps lower. The yield spread between U.S. 10-year Treasuries and German bunds - a gauge of the expected policy path divergence between the ECB and the Fed - was flat at 205 bps.

The German two-year bond yield, more sensitive to expectations for ECB policy rates, was down 2 bps at 2.97%. Italy's 10-year yield was 3 bps lower at 3.84%.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields - a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the euro area's most indebted countries - tightened by 1 bp to 131 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024