Tragic Accident: School Teacher and Spouse Lose Lives, Son Injured in SUV Collision

In Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, a family's SUV collided with a tree, killing the couple and injuring their son. Sudhir Ekka, a teacher, and his wife died, while their 19-year-old son was hospitalized. The son was driving when the accident occurred near Mahadeva village.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:01 IST
  India

A couple was killed and their son seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Mahadeva village under Beohari police station limits, some 100 km from the district headquarters, around 5 pm, an official said.

Beohari police station in-charge Mohan Padwar told PTI that Sudhir Ekka (40), a high school teacher, and his wife (35) were killed in this accident, while their 19-year-old son was injured, he said.

The couple's son was driving the SUV, he said.

The victims were trapped in the mangled remains of the vehicle and they were taken out using the cutter, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

