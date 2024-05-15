India-Zimbabwe Joint Trade Committee Meeting concluded

The third session of the India-Zimbabwe Joint Trade Committee (JTC) concluded in New Delhi on May 14, 2024, marked by forward-looking discussions and a commitment to deepen bilateral relations. The meeting, co-chaired by Ms. Priya P. Nair, Economic Adviser of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, and Ms. Rudo M. Faranisi, Chief Director of Economic Cooperation, International Trade and Diaspora at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, saw over 15 delegates from various ministries participate.

The discussions, characterized by a warm and friendly atmosphere, focused on enhancing trade and investment ties, addressing outstanding issues, and fostering greater people-to-people contacts. Both sides expressed enthusiasm for greater cooperation and noted the significant untapped potential in bilateral trade.

Key agreements from the session included:

Exploring New Agreements: Both countries agreed to explore the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in areas such as digital transformation solutions, telemedicine, rough diamonds, fast payment systems, and traditional medicine.

Sectoral Focus: The JTC identified several sectors for enhanced bilateral cooperation, including pharmaceuticals, the geospatial sector, healthcare, machinery and mechanical appliances, vehicles, electrical machinery, mineral fuels and oils, plastics, iron and steel, agriculture, food processing, the engineering sector, renewable energy, the digital economy, textiles, and capacity building.

Investment and Commerce Collaboration: There was a mutual agreement on closer collaboration between the Investment Promotion Agencies and Chambers of Commerce from both countries.

The successful deliberations of the JTC underscore the robust and special relationship between India and Zimbabwe, paving the way for a future of increased collaboration and mutual economic benefit.