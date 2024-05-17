Left Menu

Tripura opposition leader seeks Scindia's intervention over exorbitant airfares

Tripura's opposition leader urges Aviation Minister to control rising airfare between Kolkata and Agartala, which is currently around Rs 17,000. The high cost hinders access to healthcare and other services for low-income groups, especially those seeking treatment in Kolkata. The withdrawal of two flights by IndiGo has exacerbated the situation. The leader requests the minister's intervention to make air travel affordable.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 17-05-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 15:06 IST
Tripura opposition leader seeks Scindia's intervention over exorbitant airfares
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging him to take immediate steps to control the steep rise in airfare.

Chaudhury, who is also the state secretary of CPI(M), said the airfare between Kolkata and Agartala has reached an ''unprecedented high'' of Rs 17,000.

''This is particularly distressing given that many of our citizens rely on the more advanced healthcare facilities available in Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and New Delhi. The prohibitive cost of air travel is a significant obstacle for them, effectively denying access to essential health service,'' he wrote in the letter on Thursday.

''A reduction in airfare will not only alleviate financial stress but also potentially save lives by facilitating access to critical healthcare and other passengers of low-income groups,'' he added.

Chaudhury sought Scindia's immediate intervention in the matter and urged him to take steps to make air travel affordable for the people.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo withdrew two flights on the Agartala-Kolkata route in April, leading to a steep hike in the prices of tickets, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The two flights are likely to be re-introduced in August, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024