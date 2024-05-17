Blaze Erupts at Delhi Airport
A fire broke out at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Friday, official of the Delhi Fire Services said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service, they said. We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 pm regarding a fire. We have pressed three fire tenders, the DFS official said.Further details are awaited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:37 IST
India
- India
