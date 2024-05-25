Vice-President Dhankhar's Diverse Karnataka Visit

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar will visit Belagavi and Bengaluru on May 27.

According to an official statement, during his one-day tour, the Vice-President will arrive in Belagavi.

He will be the chief guest at the foundation day of the Indian Council for Medical Research -National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) and at the 14th Convocation of KLE University in Belagavi.

Thereafter, Dhankhar will visit CSIR-NAL Bengaluru Campus and witness the exhibition of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) components and Saras.

Saras is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category as designed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

The Vice President will also lay the foundation stone for certain projects at the National Aeronautics Limited (NAL).

During his tour, Dhankhar is also scheduled to visit Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)