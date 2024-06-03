Left Menu

Karnataka: Actress Hema arrested in Bengaluru rave party case

Telugu actress Hema was arrested on Monday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with a rave party case at a farmhouse at Hebbagodi in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:32 IST
Actress Hema. (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu actress Hema was arrested on Monday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with a rave party case at a farmhouse at Hebbagodi in Karnataka's Bengaluru, officials said on Monday. According to officials, the CCB had earlier issued a notice to eight people including the actress to appear for questioning after 86 out of the 101 attendees of the rave party tested positive for consumption of drugs.

Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of the CCB said that Hema's arrest was made on the grounds of consumption of narcotic drugs, giving a false name (as Krishnaveni) and phone number during a raid, prior knowledge about the drugs in the rave party and efforts to mislead investigation by making video statements. The actress will be produced before a judge at Anekal tomorrow, he said.

During the investigation, it was found that all the invitees to the party were from outside the state and hailed from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

