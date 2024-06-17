Delhi Mosque Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns

A mosque in Hauz Qazi, Old Delhi experienced a partial collapse on Monday after structural cracks were noticed, raising safety concerns among locals. Officials confirmed that no injuries occurred as the mosque was evacuated promptly. The collapse happened at around 1:30 PM in Chudiwala locality.

According to a police officer, fire officials were alerted immediately after the cracks appeared. Two fire tenders were dispatched to assist in the evacuation. The local police promptly cordoned off the area, ensuring public safety.

While some locals claimed the collapse was due to a road cave-in, authorities from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated it was the result of a weak foundation. The incident is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)