Congress Leader Urges Shah Rukh Khan to Visit Ailing Teacher Brother D'Souza

A Congress leader has requested Shah Rukh Khan to visit his critically ill former teacher, Brother Eric D'Souza. In a heartfelt video, she elaborates on the influence D'Souza had on many students, including Shah Rukh, during their schooling at Delhi's St Columba's School.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:02 IST
A Congress leader has made a public appeal to Shah Rukh Khan, urging him to visit his ailing former teacher, Brother Eric D'Souza, who is currently battling a critical illness in Goa. In a video message posted on the social media platform X, Indian National Congress Secretary Szarita Laitphlang shared her emotional journey to meet D'Souza, who was not only her mentor but also a guiding light in the lives of numerous students at Delhi's St Columba's School.

Brother D'Souza, affectionately known as 'Dasu', played a pivotal role in shaping Shah Rukh Khan's formative years. Szarita Laitphlang highlighted how impactful D'Souza was, saying, "Hi Shah Rukh, this is a message for you. I usually wouldn't do it, but I'm in Goa and just came to visit Brother Eric D'Souza... His health is really deteriorating and he can't speak anymore." She appealed to Shah Rukh to find time in his hectic schedule to visit his mentor.

Shah Rukh Khan has previously expressed his immense respect for D'Souza, stating in an episode of 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' that if he looked up to anyone besides his parents, it was Brother D'Souza. The actor credits him for channelizing the students' energies positively, preventing them from becoming 'taporis'. Szarita concluded her message by appealing to other former students to also spare a moment for their cherished teacher.

