Record-Breaking Vessel MSC Anna Docks at Mundra Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd announced that Mundra Port welcomed MSC Anna, the largest container ship to dock at an Indian port with a capacity of 19,200 TEUs. Mundra Port, already notable for setting earlier records, continues to be a key player in India's maritime industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said its flagship Mundra Port has created yet another record by welcoming the largest container ship to call at an Indian port.

The vessel, MSC Anna, docked on May 26 at Mundra Port.

MSC Anna is a huge vessel with an overall length of 399.98 m (roughly the length of four football fields) and a staggering capacity of 19,200 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which makes it the largest container ship by capacity to ever visit an Indian port, APSEZ said in a statement.

Its arrival draft is 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel, it added.

In July 2023, Adani Ports, Mundra created a record by berthing MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, with overall length of 399 m and capacity of 16,652 TEUS.

Further, the statement said its container terminal CT-3 reached a significant milestone by becoming the first in India to manage 3 milion TEUS in a year.

The terminal also achieved a monthly handling record of over 3,00,000 TEUS in November, the highest ever by any terminal in India.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

