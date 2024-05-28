Tragedy at Sea: Boat with Construction Materials Capsizes in Palghar
A tragic incident occurred in Palghar, Maharashtra, where a boat carrying construction materials capsized mid-sea, resulting in the drowning of 30-year-old Sanjay Mukne. Rescue efforts managed to save 11 out of 12 passengers. Despite a helicopter-assisted search, Mukne's body was found the following morning.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man drowned after a fishing boat carrying construction materials capsized mid-sea in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.
While the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the body of the man was fished out this morning, the official said.
A boat carrying 12 persons with construction materials from Arnala jetty capsized mid-sea around 7.30 pm on Sunday, Vasai tehsildar Avinash Koshti told PTI.
Local fishermen, police and personnel from the ports department managed to rescue 11 persons, but one person was missing, he said.
A helicopter was engaged for the search operation on Monday evening, and the body of Sanjay Mukne was found this morning, the official said.
A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from the Arnala police station said.
Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell, said the boat was ferrying construction material when it hit another vessel and capsized.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polling underway for 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra
Polling underway in Maharashtra's 11 Lok Sabha constituencies
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls: 6.45% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM
"100 per cent confident about winning," says Raosaheb Patil Danve as he casts vote in Maharashtra's Jalna
Maharashtra LS Polls: 17.51% Voter Turnout Recorded in 11 Constituencies Till 11 AM