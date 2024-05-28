Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Boat with Construction Materials Capsizes in Palghar

A tragic incident occurred in Palghar, Maharashtra, where a boat carrying construction materials capsized mid-sea, resulting in the drowning of 30-year-old Sanjay Mukne. Rescue efforts managed to save 11 out of 12 passengers. Despite a helicopter-assisted search, Mukne's body was found the following morning.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:32 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Boat with Construction Materials Capsizes in Palghar
A 30-year-old man drowned after a fishing boat carrying construction materials capsized mid-sea in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

While the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the body of the man was fished out this morning, the official said.

A boat carrying 12 persons with construction materials from Arnala jetty capsized mid-sea around 7.30 pm on Sunday, Vasai tehsildar Avinash Koshti told PTI.

Local fishermen, police and personnel from the ports department managed to rescue 11 persons, but one person was missing, he said.

A helicopter was engaged for the search operation on Monday evening, and the body of Sanjay Mukne was found this morning, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, an official from the Arnala police station said.

Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell, said the boat was ferrying construction material when it hit another vessel and capsized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

