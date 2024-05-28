Veteran Aviation Expert HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs AeroTech India as Board of Director

ATK New Delhi [India], May 28: An aviation industry veteran with an experience in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector spanning over five decades has joined HaveUs AeroTech India Limited as Board of Director.

Prior to joining HaveUs AeroTech, Jagannath was the chief executive Officer at AI Engineering Services (AIESL) also known as Air India Engineering Services prior to Air India's privatisation. There he was instrumental in gaining EASA approval for AIESL's facilities. He was also looked upon by many AMEs as a becon of guidance and leadership as he played a vital role in shaping the careers of many AMEs under his wing. He has been instrumental in the setup of MRO facilities in India, including those at Thiruvananthapuram, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. He also led the delivery of two specially configured aircraft for the Indian government and a full-major check of a 60-year-old Boeing 707 aircraft that was made airworthy under his leadership.

Thrilled at having Mr. Jagannath as a member of the board, Anshul Bhargava, Founder and Managing Director of HaveUs AeroTech India said: "I am very happy that our family at HaveUs AeroTech is expanding. HR Jagannath is a legend in Indian MRO circles and we are very fortunate to have him amongst us. I am sure under his able guidance and leadership we will reach new horizons and expand our capabilities to best serve our nation." On his appointment HR Jagannath said: "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at HaveUs AeroTech India Pvt. Ltd. This company has a remarkable vision for advancing the MRO sector, and I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to help achieve new milestones and expand our capabilities to better serve our nation."

HaveUs AeroTech India Pvt. Ltd. provides One-Stop solution for all your aircraft component needs.

