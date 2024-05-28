Left Menu

Veteran Aviation Expert HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs AeroTech India as Board of Director

An aviation industry veteran with an experience in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector spanning over five decades has joined HaveUs AeroTech India Limited as Board of Director.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:03 IST
Veteran Aviation Expert HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs AeroTech India as Board of Director
Veteran Aviation Expert HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs AeroTech India as Board of Director. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ATK New Delhi [India], May 28: An aviation industry veteran with an experience in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector spanning over five decades has joined HaveUs AeroTech India Limited as Board of Director.

Prior to joining HaveUs AeroTech, Jagannath was the chief executive Officer at AI Engineering Services (AIESL) also known as Air India Engineering Services prior to Air India's privatisation. There he was instrumental in gaining EASA approval for AIESL's facilities. He was also looked upon by many AMEs as a becon of guidance and leadership as he played a vital role in shaping the careers of many AMEs under his wing. He has been instrumental in the setup of MRO facilities in India, including those at Thiruvananthapuram, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. He also led the delivery of two specially configured aircraft for the Indian government and a full-major check of a 60-year-old Boeing 707 aircraft that was made airworthy under his leadership.

Thrilled at having Mr. Jagannath as a member of the board, Anshul Bhargava, Founder and Managing Director of HaveUs AeroTech India said: "I am very happy that our family at HaveUs AeroTech is expanding. HR Jagannath is a legend in Indian MRO circles and we are very fortunate to have him amongst us. I am sure under his able guidance and leadership we will reach new horizons and expand our capabilities to best serve our nation." On his appointment HR Jagannath said: "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at HaveUs AeroTech India Pvt. Ltd. This company has a remarkable vision for advancing the MRO sector, and I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to help achieve new milestones and expand our capabilities to better serve our nation."

HaveUs AeroTech India Pvt. Ltd. provides One-Stop solution for all your aircraft component needs. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Sustainable Urban Development: Analyzing Nairobi's Upper Hill Transition

Homestay Tourism: A Pathway to Sustainable Growth in Uttarakhand's Ghost Villages

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024