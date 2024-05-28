AstraZeneca Expands Healthy Heart Africa Initiative to Address NCDs in Africa

AstraZeneca has unveiled an expanded vision for its flagship health equity initiative, Healthy Heart Africa, extending its focus to encompass a broader spectrum of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in addition to hypertension and cardiovascular disease. This enhanced program will now include chronic kidney disease (CKD), aiming to reach more patients across the African continent.

Scope and Reach:

The expanded Healthy Heart Africa program will launch in Egypt, alongside existing operations in Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda by the end of 2025.

Originally launched in 2014, the initiative initially targeted the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases in Africa.

Program Objectives:

The initiative aims to improve health outcomes by raising awareness of hypertension symptoms and risks, offering health education, facilitating early screening and treatment, and providing training to healthcare professionals.

By relieving the social and economic burden associated with late-stage treatment, the program supports health system resilience.

Achievements and Impact:

Over the past decade, Healthy Heart Africa has conducted more than 54 million blood pressure screenings and trained over 11,400 healthcare workers.

The program reached its initial goal of screening 10 million people with elevated blood pressure by March 2024, nearly two years ahead of schedule.

Support and Partnerships:

AstraZeneca has partnered with various stakeholders, including governments, healthcare organizations, and patient advocacy groups, to strengthen NCD prevention and control efforts.

Memorandums of Understanding were signed with the Ministries of Health in Egypt, Uganda, and Ghana to bolster collaboration and support program goals.

Commitment to Sustainable Development Goals:

Healthy Heart Africa aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3.4, aiming to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third through prevention and treatment by 2030.

Statements from Key Figures:

Ruud Dobber, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, AstraZeneca: Emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing the burden of NCDs and improving health outcomes in Africa.

HE Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population for Egypt: Stressed the urgency of adapting health systems to address the growing prevalence of NCDs, highlighting Egypt's commitment to enhancing CKD public awareness and healthcare management.

HE Dr Jean Ruth Aceng Ocero, Minister of Health for The Republic of Uganda: Underlined the critical role of resilient health systems in early detection and effective management of NCDs, reflecting Uganda's efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

HE Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control: Emphasized the need for comprehensive action to address the rising burden of NCDs in Africa, calling for integrated prevention and control strategies.

The expansion of Healthy Heart Africa represents a significant step towards addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by NCDs in Africa, underscoring AstraZeneca's commitment to promoting equitable access to healthcare and advancing sustainable development in the region.