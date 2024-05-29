Left Menu

IMF Boosts China’s Economic Forecast Amid Mixed Stock Performance

China stocks saw a slight increase as the IMF upgraded its economic growth forecast for the country to 5% for the year, citing a strong first-quarter performance. However, tech shares in Hong Kong fell, with significant declines from e-commerce giants Alibaba and Meituan. Regional stock indexes showed mixed results.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-05-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 09:59 IST
China stocks edged up on Wednesday, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its economic growth forecasts for the Asian giant. China's economy is set to grow 5% this year, after a "strong" first quarter, the IMF said on Wednesday, raising its earlier forecast of 4.6% expansion.

Tech shares dragged Hong Kong's key indexes lower, with e-commerce giants Alibaba and Meituan down 3.7% and 4.2%, respectively. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.33% at 3,119.89 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.38%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.03%, the consumer staples sector up 0.37%, the real estate index up 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.56% to 6,581.59, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.54% at 18,531.29. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.57%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.67% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.49%​. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.20% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.43%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.2484 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.2441. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Trina Solar Co Ltd, up 10.23%, followed by Zhejiang Dongwang Times Technology Co Ltd, gaining 10.1%, and Shanghai Tianchen Co Ltd, up by 10.06%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Meituan , which has fallen 4.2%, JD Health International Inc , which has lost 4.17%, and Li Ning Co Ltd, down by 4.1%.

