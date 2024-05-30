Left Menu

China Urges EU to Address Trade Frictions with Diplomacy

China hopes the European Union considers the concerns of all sectors and resolves economic and trade conflicts with Beijing through consultations, according to a commerce ministry spokesperson. The comments were made in response to potential talks with EU member states regarding electric vehicle tariffs.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:01 IST
China Urges EU to Address Trade Frictions with Diplomacy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China hopes the European Union takes into account concerns of all sectors, and properly handles economic and trade frictions with Beijing through consultations, a spokesperson for the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The spokesperson was responding to a query at a regular press briefing on potential talks with EU member states over electric vehicle tariffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024