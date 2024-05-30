China Urges EU to Address Trade Frictions with Diplomacy
China hopes the European Union considers the concerns of all sectors and resolves economic and trade conflicts with Beijing through consultations, according to a commerce ministry spokesperson. The comments were made in response to potential talks with EU member states regarding electric vehicle tariffs.
China hopes the European Union takes into account concerns of all sectors, and properly handles economic and trade frictions with Beijing through consultations, a spokesperson for the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The spokesperson was responding to a query at a regular press briefing on potential talks with EU member states over electric vehicle tariffs.
