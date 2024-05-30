Left Menu

UCOPIA by Weblib to Showcase Wi-Fi Connectivity Solutions at GITEX Africa 2024

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 30-05-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 17:47 IST
UCOPIA by Weblib, a leader in Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and customer experience management, is proud to announce its participation in the inaugural edition of GITEX Africa 2024, set to take place from May 29 to 31, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco. GITEX Africa, an extension of the renowned global tech event GITEX Global from Dubai, is a must-attend event for key players in technological innovation across Africa and beyond. This exhibition brings together global tech leaders, innovative startups, investors, and decision-makers to explore emerging trends and growth opportunities in the sector.

UCOPIA by Weblib, recognized for its advanced solutions in connectivity and user experience management, will use this opportunity to showcase its latest innovations. At the core of its offerings are intelligent Wi-Fi solutions that enable businesses across all sectors to transform their connectivity into real value for their customers.

Cutting-Edge Connectivity Solutions for African Businesses

UCOPIA by Weblib will highlight its flagship products and key advantages at the event:

Secure and Customizable Solutions: Allowing businesses to provide high-quality Wi-Fi connections to their customers while collecting valuable data to enhance the user experience.

Powerful Analytical Tools: Designed to analyze and optimize the customer journey using insights based on data collected via Wi-Fi networks.

Compliance with Regulations: Solutions ensuring adherence to local and international regulations, guaranteeing secure and responsible use of Wi-Fi networks.

High-Performance Management: Stable solutions capable of efficiently managing high-density environments with hundreds, if not thousands, of simultaneous Wi-Fi connections.

A Strategic Presence for Expansion in Africa

Participation in GITEX Africa 2024 marks an important milestone in UCOPIA by Weblib's expansion strategy in Africa. With a rapidly growing market and an increasing demand for advanced technological solutions, the African continent represents a significant opportunity for the company.

"We are delighted to participate in GITEX Africa 2024 and to have the opportunity to demonstrate how our solutions can transform the connectivity experience for businesses in Africa," said Antoine Villatte, Channel Manager for the Southern France and Francophone Africa region at UCOPIA by Weblib. "Our presence at this exhibition underscores our commitment to supporting innovation and technological development on the African continent."

Meet UCOPIA by Weblib at GITEX Africa 2024

UCOPIA by Weblib invites all GITEX Africa participants to visit their stand, shared with their partner SCOMM, to discover their connectivity solutions and discuss collaboration opportunities. Live demonstrations and networking sessions will be organized to provide visitors with an immersive and informative experience.

