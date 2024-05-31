American Airlines Resumes Flights to Haiti Amid Unrest
The U.S. embassy in Haiti announced that American Airlines has restarted flights to Port-au-Prince. The resumption comes after the capital's airport halted operations earlier this year due to increased gang violence. The embassy expects other airlines to resume flights soon as well.
Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 31-05-2024 04:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 04:19 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
The U.S. embassy in Haiti welcomed American Airlines' decision to resume flights to Port-au-Prince in a social media post on Thursday, noting it expects other carriers to "follow suit soon."
Haiti's capital airport was forced to halt operations earlier this year due to increased gang violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haiti Reopens Port-Au-Prince Airport Amid Gang Violence
Port-au-Prince Airport Reopens Amid Gang Violence: Hope Amidst Fear
Haiti's main international airport reopens nearly three months after gang violence forced it to close, limiting aid, reports AP.
Haiti's Main Airport Reopens Amidst Rising Gang Violence
Garry Conille Returns as Haiti's Prime Minister to Tackle Gang Violence