Left Menu

American Airlines Resumes Flights to Haiti Amid Unrest

The U.S. embassy in Haiti announced that American Airlines has restarted flights to Port-au-Prince. The resumption comes after the capital's airport halted operations earlier this year due to increased gang violence. The embassy expects other airlines to resume flights soon as well.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 31-05-2024 04:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 04:19 IST
American Airlines Resumes Flights to Haiti Amid Unrest
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Haiti

The U.S. embassy in Haiti welcomed American Airlines' decision to resume flights to Port-au-Prince in a social media post on Thursday, noting it expects other carriers to "follow suit soon."

Haiti's capital airport was forced to halt operations earlier this year due to increased gang violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024