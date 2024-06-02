Kolkata Metro Introduces UPI-Based Ticketing in North-South Corridor

Kolkata Metro has launched a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based ticketing system across all stations in its North-South corridor, effectively facilitating a hassle-free experience for commuters. This initiative allows passengers to recharge smart cards and purchase tokens using UPI payments, ensuring swift and smooth transactions.

According to an official statement released by the Metro Railway Kolkata on Sunday, the introduction of this system in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) alleviates the inconvenience of traditional payment methods. Commuters simply input the initial letter of their destination station, select from a pop-up list, and proceed using UPI to complete the transaction by scanning a QR code on their smartphone.

This new ticketing method, already active in the Green Line 1 and Green Line 2, has received an overwhelmingly positive response. Authorities, in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), are now planning to extend this facility to the Ruby-New Garia and Joka-Taratala corridors soon.

