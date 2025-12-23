Left Menu

U.S. Eyes Greenland Amid Security Concerns

President Donald Trump announced the United States' interest in acquiring Greenland, citing national security reasons rather than its mineral wealth. Trump nominated Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, sparking criticism from Denmark and Greenland about the U.S. focus on this Arctic territory.

Updated: 23-12-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:29 IST
President Donald Trump has stirred controversy by declaring the United States' strategic interest in Greenland. He emphasized that this interest is driven by national security considerations, not the island's mineral resources.

On Sunday, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the special envoy to Greenland, a move that has drawn reactions from Denmark and Greenland. The decision has reignited discussions concerning the political and strategic implications of Washington's interest in acquiring the Arctic territory.

Critics argue that the interest in Greenland reflects broader geopolitical strategies in the Arctic region, as countries increasingly vie for influence over strategic locations and resources.

