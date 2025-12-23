Left Menu

Trump's Oil Dilemma: Keep or Sell?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the possibility of the United States keeping or selling oil seized off Venezuela. He mentioned that the U.S. might also retain the seized ships, and the oil could be used to replenish America's strategic reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:21 IST
Trump's Oil Dilemma: Keep or Sell?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump addressed the future of oil seized by the United States off the coast of Venezuela.

Trump indicated that the U.S. is considering either keeping or selling the valuable commodity, which has recently come into American possession along with several detained vessels.

The president also mentioned the potential use of the seized oil to bolster the United States' strategic reserves, a move that reflects broader economic and strategic considerations.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025