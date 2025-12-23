Trump's Oil Dilemma: Keep or Sell?
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the possibility of the United States keeping or selling oil seized off Venezuela. He mentioned that the U.S. might also retain the seized ships, and the oil could be used to replenish America's strategic reserves.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:21 IST
In a recent statement, President Donald Trump addressed the future of oil seized by the United States off the coast of Venezuela.
Trump indicated that the U.S. is considering either keeping or selling the valuable commodity, which has recently come into American possession along with several detained vessels.
The president also mentioned the potential use of the seized oil to bolster the United States' strategic reserves, a move that reflects broader economic and strategic considerations.
