Double Tragedy Strikes Akhnoor: Bus Overturns and Collision Claims Lives

Two passengers were killed and 16 sustained injuries when a bus overturned in Akhnoor sub-division on Sunday. This marks the second major accident in the area in four days. In a separate incident, a two-wheeler collision claimed another life. Authorities are investigating the causes.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:03 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two passengers lost their lives, and 16 others were injured when a bus overturned in the Akhnoor sub-division on Sunday evening, according to police reports.

A police official revealed that the mishap occurred near Kaleeth village when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Kewal Kumar and V Bhagat were declared dead on the spot.

The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, with three severely injured individuals later referred to Government Medical College Hospital for specialized treatment.

This incident is the second major accident to hit the Akhnoor area within the last four days. Earlier, on May 30, a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a 150-foot gorge at Tungi-Morh, resulting in 22 deaths and injuries to 57 others.

In a separate accident on the same day, a two-wheeler collided with a bus at Nud village, near Jammu, killing Sunny Kumar (25) of Gurha Jagir and injuring Anku Kumar (23), who was subsequently hospitalized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

