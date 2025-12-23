Left Menu

Pakistan International Airlines on the Auction Block: A New Era Awaits

Pakistan has restarted efforts to privatize its national airline, PIA, amid IMF pressures. The auction sees the government willing to sell up to 100% of the carrier, which posted its first profit in decades. This move is part of a broader strategy to stabilize fiscal conditions.

Pakistan International Airlines on the Auction Block: A New Era Awaits
Pakistan launched a major auction for its national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), as part of an initiative to fulfill a critical mandate from the International Monetary Fund. The auction process, set in two phases, includes the submission of bids by mid-morning followed by a public opening ceremony, officials revealed.

This attempt comes after an unfruitful endeavor last year when the only offer received significantly undercut the government's expectations. While last year's minimum price for a majority stake stood at $305 million, the highest bid was merely $36 million, sourced from Blue World City, a real estate developer. Security concerns and policy inconsistencies were cited as deterrents by potential bidders.

Recent developments, however, showcase improvements in PIA's financial outlook, including cleared legacy debts and resumed routes to Europe and Britain. The sale is part of a broader privatization initiative aimed at reducing state expenditures and enhancing market confidence, also targeting banks and other state entities.

