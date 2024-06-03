Left Menu

Acer Middle East Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at GITEX Africa 2024

GITEX Africa 2024 brings together global tech leaders, innovators, and experts to accelerate technological advancement across the continent.

Updated: 03-06-2024 22:53 IST
Acer Middle East Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at GITEX Africa 2024
Acer Middle East is poised to unveil its latest innovations and solutions at GITEX Africa, taking place from May 29-31 in Marrakech, Morocco. The event will serve as a platform for Acer to connect with partners and stakeholders, fostering new alliances across the region.

Celebrating its participation, Acer will feature two standout gaming products – the Nitro V 15 and Predator Helios Neo 16 – both equipped with the latest Intel 14th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA 40 series GPUs, along with pre-installed software for optimized gaming performance and cooling. Additionally, Acer will showcase the Aspire 3, a versatile PC with a long battery life, powerful i7 processor, and FHD display.

Acer’s presence at GITEX Africa aligns with its strategic focus on showcasing product innovation and connecting with industry decision-makers to enhance IT infrastructure, particularly in healthcare and education sectors. Michele Montecchio of Acer Middle East expressed excitement about the event, highlighting Acer's commitment to supporting Africa's growth as a major digital economy.

GITEX Africa 2024 brings together global tech leaders, innovators, and experts to accelerate technological advancement across the continent. With Africa's tech investment projected to rise significantly, Acer aims to double its revenues annually, capitalizing on the region's expanding technical skills and young talent.  

