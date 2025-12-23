Historic Bowling Feat: Indonesia's Gede Priandana Shines in T20I
Gede Priandana, an Indonesian bowler, made history by claiming five wickets in a single over during a T20 International match against Cambodia. His extraordinary performance included a hat-trick and ensured a 60-run victory for his team in the series opener, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.
In a remarkable display of bowling prowess, Indonesia's Gede Priandana achieved a historic milestone by claiming five wickets in a single over during a Twenty20 International match against Cambodia in Bali.
The 28-year-old seamer shattered Cambodia's hopes of victory in a seven-ball marathon over, delivering a hat-trick and sealing Indonesia's win by 60 runs.
Called to bowl the 16th over, Priandana dismissed three batsmen in successive balls and continued his dominance by removing two more, highlighting an exceptional performance in cricket history.
