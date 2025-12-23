'Winter Theatre Festival 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza by NSD'

The National School of Drama is set to enrich the cultural landscape with its 'Winter Theatre Festival' 2025, scheduled from December 26 to 28 in South Delhi. The festival marks a first for the iconic institution in this location, offering an array of thoughtful and entertaining performances.

Kicking off the festival is 'Taj Mahal Ka Tender', a satirical take on modern administrative challenges and social contradictions. Held at the NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre, the festival features senior NSD artistes such as director Chittaranjan Tripathi and Shrivardhan Trivedi.

The three-day event also showcases 'Babu Ji', a vibrant theatrical piece influenced by nautanki and folk traditions, and 'Mai Ri Main Kase Kahun', a musical narrative exploring women's emotional worlds. These productions promise theatre enthusiasts a memorable experience, blending humor, tradition, and poignant storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)