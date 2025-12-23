Left Menu

New Act Empowers Farmers: VB-G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA

The VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA, addresses labor shortages during peak farm seasons. Announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the act ensures farmers have enough laborers, providing 125 workdays annually for laborers.

  • Country:
  • India

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, known as the VB-G RAM G Act, aims to alleviate labor shortages during peak agricultural seasons. Announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, this new legislation replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), marking a significant policy shift in rural employment.

Chouhan highlighted that the act not only empowers the farming community but also ensures ample labor availability during critical sowing and harvesting periods. By providing laborers with 125 days of work annually, the act addresses both agricultural and labor welfare effectively.

The government plans to disseminate information about VB-G RAM G through Krishi Vigyan Kendras across India. The initiative is part of the government's broader goal to boost the incomes of farmers and laborers alike, Chouhan added, emphasizing the act's role in contributing to rural self-reliance and prosperity.

