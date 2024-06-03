Pune Porsche Crash Report Submitted: New Details Emerge

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has officially submitted its findings on the tragic May 19 Porsche car crash in Kalyani Nagar to the Pune police, an official confirmed on Monday.

The fatal accident claimed the lives of two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, who were on a motorcycle when they were struck by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol.

While Pune Regional Transport Officer Sanjiv Bhor confirmed the submission of the report, he refrained from sharing further details at this stage. Sources revealed that the Porsche Taycan, an electric luxury vehicle, had been imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and only temporarily registered in Maharashtra. Representatives from Porsche conducted their own inspection of the car following the incident.

