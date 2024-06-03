Pune Porsche Crash Report Submitted: New Details Emerge
The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has submitted its report on the May 19 Porsche car crash in Kalyani Nagar to the Pune police. The incident resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh. The Porsche Taycan was allegedly driven by a drunk minor and had been imported and temporarily registered in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has officially submitted its findings on the tragic May 19 Porsche car crash in Kalyani Nagar to the Pune police, an official confirmed on Monday.
The fatal accident claimed the lives of two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, who were on a motorcycle when they were struck by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by a minor under the influence of alcohol.
While Pune Regional Transport Officer Sanjiv Bhor confirmed the submission of the report, he refrained from sharing further details at this stage. Sources revealed that the Porsche Taycan, an electric luxury vehicle, had been imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and only temporarily registered in Maharashtra. Representatives from Porsche conducted their own inspection of the car following the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Demands Pune Police Commissioner's Removal Over Fatal Car Accident
"Adopted stringent approach, will ensure justice for victims" says Pune Police Commissioner on car accident case
Car crash case: Pune police seeks extension of custody of juvenile's father, other accused in court.
Internal probe points to lapse on part of cops while registering Porsche case; action will be taken against them: Pune police chief.
Porsche crash: There was delay in taking blood samples, but blood report not pillar of case, says Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar.