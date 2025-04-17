Left Menu

Congress Urges Restrictions on AI Use in Government Spending Cuts

Members of Congress have urged the Trump administration to halt any unauthorized AI systems used for government spending reduction efforts. Concerns were raised about employee monitoring by the Department of Government Efficiency and its AI tools. The Democrats called for AI systems' formal approval and adherence to law to prevent conflicts of interest.

Updated: 17-04-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 01:06 IST
A group of Congress members has urged the Trump administration to halt unauthorized use of artificial intelligence in efforts to reduce government spending. This call came in a letter signed by nearly 50 House Democrats who expressed concerns about the AI's deployment by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The letter highlights fears about employee monitoring and access to sensitive data, stating these issues could pose significant security risks and legal liabilities. The department, tasked by President Trump and led by Elon Musk, has been criticized for potential misuse of AI, especially using Grok AI from Musk's xAI startup.

The letter seeks clarity on the administration's AI use, stressing the need for formal approval and legal compliance. It warns of potential conflicts of interest, particularly if Musk pursues further government contracts, and emphasizes the importance of ethical use in government AI services.

