Left Menu

Untold History: Indian Involvement in the Anglo-Boer War Revealed

A bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi, donated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, was unveiled at the Anglo-Boer War Museum in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The event highlights the overlooked involvement of Indians in the South African Anglo-Boer War, fostering recognition and reconciliation through a new publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-04-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 01:03 IST
Untold History: Indian Involvement in the Anglo-Boer War Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant cultural event, the Anglo-Boer War Museum in Bloemfontein, South Africa, unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi. Sculpted by Padma Bhushan Awardee Ram Vangi Sutar, the bust was donated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to honor the overlooked contributions of Indians in the Anglo-Boer War.

The unveiling on April 11 was accompanied by a documentary and a book launch, shedding light on the Indian involvement in the war from 1899 to 1902. This narrative, once omitted from history, is now recognized, illustrating the roles played by Indian troops and civilians and their efforts towards reconciliation and nation-building.

Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar emphasized the need for continued research into India's wartime contributions and suggested further studies on prisoners of war in Indian camps. The event marks a step forward in acknowledging historical truths and fostering reconciliation between diverse racial and national groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025