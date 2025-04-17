Untold History: Indian Involvement in the Anglo-Boer War Revealed

In a significant cultural event, the Anglo-Boer War Museum in Bloemfontein, South Africa, unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi. Sculpted by Padma Bhushan Awardee Ram Vangi Sutar, the bust was donated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations to honor the overlooked contributions of Indians in the Anglo-Boer War.

The unveiling on April 11 was accompanied by a documentary and a book launch, shedding light on the Indian involvement in the war from 1899 to 1902. This narrative, once omitted from history, is now recognized, illustrating the roles played by Indian troops and civilians and their efforts towards reconciliation and nation-building.

Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar emphasized the need for continued research into India's wartime contributions and suggested further studies on prisoners of war in Indian camps. The event marks a step forward in acknowledging historical truths and fostering reconciliation between diverse racial and national groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)