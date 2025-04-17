Left Menu

Mid-Air Drama: Animal Strike Causes Engine Fire on Denver Flight

A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 experienced an engine fire likely caused by a wildlife strike shortly after departing Denver International Airport. The plane, en route to Canada with 153 passengers, managed an emergency landing without injuries. The FAA is now investigating the matter amidst an increase in wildlife-aircraft incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 17-04-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 01:06 IST
Mid-Air Drama: Animal Strike Causes Engine Fire on Denver Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A United Airlines flight faced a harrowing incident when an engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport. According to reports and air traffic control recordings, the engine fire was attributed to a wildlife strike.

The Boeing 737-800, headed for Canada with 153 passengers and six crew members on board, made an emergency landing on Sunday without any injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the event and announced an investigation is underway.

Animal strikes, particularly involving birds, are not uncommon. The FAA reports nearly 20,000 such incidents in 2023 alone. Historical data reveals that between 1988 and 2023, wildlife collisions led to 76 deaths and destroyed 126 aircraft in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025