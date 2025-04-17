Mid-Air Drama: Animal Strike Causes Engine Fire on Denver Flight

A United Airlines flight faced a harrowing incident when an engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport. According to reports and air traffic control recordings, the engine fire was attributed to a wildlife strike.

The Boeing 737-800, headed for Canada with 153 passengers and six crew members on board, made an emergency landing on Sunday without any injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the event and announced an investigation is underway.

Animal strikes, particularly involving birds, are not uncommon. The FAA reports nearly 20,000 such incidents in 2023 alone. Historical data reveals that between 1988 and 2023, wildlife collisions led to 76 deaths and destroyed 126 aircraft in the US.

